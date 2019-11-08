First-responders get a big helping of thanks from SeHealth

Fordham Britt, director of Physician Services at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, serves Robeson County sheriff’s deputy Eugene Locklear on Friday at Southeastern Health’s first responder luncheon. There were 275 first responders in attendance. Fordham Britt, director of Physician Services at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, serves Robeson County sheriff’s deputy Eugene Locklear on Friday at Southeastern Health’s first responder luncheon. There were 275 first responders in attendance. Southeastern Health was the host of a luncheon on Friday honoring first responders for their service in the community. The luncheon included steak, shrimp, baked potatoes and dessert. Raffles were held for a chance to win prizes. Southeastern Health was the host of a luncheon on Friday honoring first responders for their service in the community. The luncheon included steak, shrimp, baked potatoes and dessert. Raffles were held for a chance to win prizes. Jeff Britt, left, and James Jones grill steaks Friday for first responders during a luncheon at Southeastern Health Park. Britt works in Southeastern Health’s supply chain management and Jones works in the maintenance department. Jeff Britt, left, and James Jones grill steaks Friday for first responders during a luncheon at Southeastern Health Park. Britt works in Southeastern Health’s supply chain management and Jones works in the maintenance department. Robeson County sheriff’s Detective Craig Smith enjoys a game of corn hole Friday during a luncheon honoring first responders at Southeastern Health Park. The health-care provider served up a meal that included steaks and shrimp. Robeson County sheriff’s Detective Craig Smith enjoys a game of corn hole Friday during a luncheon honoring first responders at Southeastern Health Park. The health-care provider served up a meal that included steaks and shrimp.

LUMBERTON — Local first responders could be found Friday afternoon relaxing, playing games and enjoying steak and shrimp at a luncheon given in their honor by Southeastern Health.

“We all agree that our first responders often don’t get told ‘thank you’ enough,” said Bonnie Biggs, who helped organize the event.

So the hospital system decided to do something about that.

“We thought, ‘Let’s say thank you as an organization,’” she said.

According to hospital officials, 275 first responders attended the event at Southeastern Health Park, located at 4901 Dawn Drive in Lumberton. Besides good food, the event included raffles that gave first responders the chance to win prizes ranging from gift certificates from local businesses, to a recliner from the Bargain House of Lumberton, a grill and the grand prize, a half-day of quail hunting at Allen Brothers Hunting Preserve.

“This is something great here,” said Willie Bell, Saddletree Volunteer Fire Department chief.

Other first responders echoed that sentiment.

“I appreciate it. I mean I’m thankful for what they’ve done,” said Inga Locklear, a paramedic with Robeson County EMS. “It makes you feel appreciated, you know.”

“It feels good to be appreciated,” said Matt Lassiter, a Robeson County sheriff’s detective.

Several first responders said they aren’t always recipients of gratitude.

“This is an outstanding event because most of the time we’re not thanked,” said Tom Taylor, a county commissioner and chief of Allenton Volunteer Fire Department. “People just think it’s what we’re supposed to do.”

Southeastern Health also played a film tribute for first responders during the meal. The video included 11 testimonials from the health system’s employees who described the impact the responders have had on their lives.

Administrative assistant Tammy Coleman shared her story in the video. Coleman said that when her home flooded during Hurricane Matthew, she was rescued by firefighters who used a boat to get to her. One of those firefighters invited her to stay in his home while her home was uninhabitable.

“For these reasons and many more, I am thankful for first responders,” she said.

Cheryl Chavis, a patient representative, fell 14 feet from the attic above her garage during the worst part of Hurricane Florence.

“I was unable to move at that time,” Chavis said. “I was going into shock.”

Chavis said she owes much to the first responders who came to her rescue.

“It’s because of them that they know what to do and how to do it” that she reached recovery, she said.

Jason Cox, vice president and chief operations officer at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, said the event is different from any they have hosted before for first responders. Usually the health care system thanks responders with ads during first responders week, but this year, the system decided to change it up.

“It means a lot to us to be able to do this,” Cox said.

First responders are “the front line” of the health system, he said.

“On behalf of a grateful health care system, we wanted a new way to say thank you,” he said. “We want all first responders to know how much they mean to Southeastern Health and the community.”

State Highway Patrol Trooper Jody Connor extended gratitude to the people involved in organizing the event.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Connor said. “It means a lot.”

Fordham Britt, director of Physician Services at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, serves Robeson County sheriff’s deputy Eugene Locklear on Friday at Southeastern Health’s first responder luncheon. There were 275 first responders in attendance. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Luncheon1.jpg Fordham Britt, director of Physician Services at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, serves Robeson County sheriff’s deputy Eugene Locklear on Friday at Southeastern Health’s first responder luncheon. There were 275 first responders in attendance. Southeastern Health was the host of a luncheon on Friday honoring first responders for their service in the community. The luncheon included steak, shrimp, baked potatoes and dessert. Raffles were held for a chance to win prizes. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Luncheon2-1-.jpg Southeastern Health was the host of a luncheon on Friday honoring first responders for their service in the community. The luncheon included steak, shrimp, baked potatoes and dessert. Raffles were held for a chance to win prizes. Jeff Britt, left, and James Jones grill steaks Friday for first responders during a luncheon at Southeastern Health Park. Britt works in Southeastern Health’s supply chain management and Jones works in the maintenance department. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Luncheon3-1-.jpg Jeff Britt, left, and James Jones grill steaks Friday for first responders during a luncheon at Southeastern Health Park. Britt works in Southeastern Health’s supply chain management and Jones works in the maintenance department. Robeson County sheriff’s Detective Craig Smith enjoys a game of corn hole Friday during a luncheon honoring first responders at Southeastern Health Park. The health-care provider served up a meal that included steaks and shrimp. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Luncheon4.jpg Robeson County sheriff’s Detective Craig Smith enjoys a game of corn hole Friday during a luncheon honoring first responders at Southeastern Health Park. The health-care provider served up a meal that included steaks and shrimp.

Jessica Horne Staff report

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]