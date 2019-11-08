Meeting focuses on solutions for county’s drainage problems

Billy Baxley discusses issues with Robeson County’s drainage district commissioners on Friday. Bailey owns a farm in the Jacob Swamp district, which includes flood-ravaged South and West Lumberton and a large area south of the city. Billy Baxley discusses issues with Robeson County’s drainage district commissioners on Friday. Bailey owns a farm in the Jacob Swamp district, which includes flood-ravaged South and West Lumberton and a large area south of the city.

LUMBERTON — Help may be on the way for Robeson County’s four drainage systems that have been battered by two hurricanes and are plagued by age and lack of repairs.

Representatives of the county’s drainage districts met Friday morning in the county government’s administrative building on Elm Street in Lumberton with local, state and federal officials. And they may have found a funding pot filled with $5 million to $10 million in to which they can tap.

Robeson County’s drainage troubles have generated so much attention that the meeting drew state Sen. Danny Britt Jr., who worked the phone to locate federal disaster relief funds available through North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety and other agencies.

Besides the elected drainage district officials from Jacob Swamp, Back Swamp, Moss Neck and Meadow Branch, the meeting was attended by County Manager Kellie Blue, county Commission Chairman Jerry Stephens, drainage districts attorney Rob Price, representatives of the U.S. Soil Conservation Service and several private residents. Giving input by telephone were representatives of a private engineering firm and the North Carolina Emergency Watershed Protection Program.

John Marchinsky, a resident of the Jacob Swamp Drainage District who lives along Lovette Road, gave his views.

“Everything is clogged so bad that I pray that two inches of rain won’t flood us,” Marchinsky said. “We’re going to lose a good portion of Lumberton’s homes and businesses.”

Time and hurricanes have left ditches clogged with toppled trees, vegetation, sedimentation and beaver dams, Marchinsky said. Although he lives outside the city, Marchinsky is part of the same drainage network that empties water from South and West Lumberton into the Lumber River several miles south of the city.

“We need to work together for the good of the community,” Marchinsky said. “We’re going to clear these canals.”

Miles of ditches and canals that drain water from the county into the Lumber River were constructed in the early 20th century and are maintained by underfunded drainage districts. Two of the districts, Jacob Swamp and Meadow Branch, drain water from the city of Lumberton in areas where several hundred homes and businesses were left flooded by hurricanes Matthew, in 2016, and Florence, in 2018.

Although the drainage districts levy taxes, they are overmatched by the size of the problem and the catastrophic damage caused by the hurricanes. The city of Lumberton maintains canals and ditches inside the city, but they are part of larger networks that are not up to the task.

Price also is overmatched by the size of the drainage problem. He asked the county commissioners to hire a disaster recovery consultant, but his plea went unanswered.

Billy Baxley, who owns a farm south of Lumberton, wants the Jacob Swamp Drainage District to remove trees left behind after the last canal clearing project two years ago.

“If the canal got cleared out, I could live with it,” Baxley said. “Sediment is building up and the banks are collapsing.”

John Hendren, a Jacob Swamp commissioner, said there is “no quick fix.” The magnitude of repairing so many miles of aging canals and ditches is staggering, he said.

Sen. Britt said, “Our infrastructure was designed for another time. From 1994 to the present we have received four times the rainfall that we did from 1954 to 1994.”

Britt is hopeful that additional funds may be shifted from disaster mitigation projects to the drainage districts.

Lee Oxendine, a commissioner for Back Swamp, said his district’s canals cross 14 roads and all are damaged, patched and in need of serious repair. Back Swamp is southeast of Lumberton.

“Back Swamp is the oldest drainage district,” Oxendine said. “Can we get a total redo on these canals?”

Price agreed that Robeson County’s drainage system needs to be rebuilt, not patched.

“The system dates back to the early 1900s,” he said. “For instance, Meadow Branch was built for a 10-year flood.”

Floodwater from Meadow Branch after hurricanes Matthew and Florence was responsible for damaging and destroying homes and businesses, including The Robesonian and the Ramada Inn in North Lumberton.

“A work plan is needed,” said Kenny Biggs, a commissioner for Meadow Branch. “We need to agree on locations and get prices.”

Plan or no plan, Biggs and other commissioners know they are fighting a losing battle against time and water. Even if the districts worked perfectly, they are no match for 500-year floods.

Meeting held to brainstorm on solutions

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

