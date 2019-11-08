Hot off the griddle

Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton board member Stephen McIntyre, right, serves pancakes to Sue Otuel at the 57th annual Kiwanis Pancake Festival Friday at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center. The event continues Saturday morning from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $8 at the door.

