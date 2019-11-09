Two parades among events honoring veterans

Deramus Deramus Sgt. 1st Class Randy Hunt, a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Army, led a group of Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from Purnell Swett High School at the 2018 Veterans Day Parade. Parades for veterans will be held this year in Pembroke and St. Pauls. Sgt. 1st Class Randy Hunt, a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Army, led a group of Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from Purnell Swett High School at the 2018 Veterans Day Parade. Parades for veterans will be held this year in Pembroke and St. Pauls.

LUMBERTON — Modern-day women in the military will be Renee Deramus’ message when she speaks Monday at the Veteran’s Day Celebration event held by Chapter No. 7 of the Lumberton’s Disabled American Veterans.

The event will take place at 11 p.m. at the Lumberton downtown plaza. A meal will be served after the ceremony.

“That’s our motto. That’s what this is about, veterans serving veterans,” DAV Commander Billy Ray Jacobs said.

Deramus served in the Ohio National Guard from 1977 to 1979 and then transitioned into active service in the U.S. Army and retired in 1998. She said that a lot has changed from when she first entered the military in the 70s.

“The modern-day female veteran can do more. They’re pilots. They’ve commanded units in the 82nd,” Deramus said. “In my day, you didn’t do that. Basically you worked for men who were in charge.”

Deramus said it’s important to highlight women in the military.

“It’s important to recognize women who have served in the military in all five branches,” she said. “We’ve served too, but we’re not equally recognized.”

Other events to honor veterans throughout the county are scheduled for Monday.

The town of Rowland is expecting more than 70 veterans at its event, which will feature guest speaker Kenneth Tart, a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant. Tart, part of the last graduating class at Rowland High School, now serves as a chaplain for Southeastern Regional Medical Center and Moore Regional Hospital. The ceremony will take place at the town’s train depot at 11 a.m. A luncheon will be served at the Expo Cultural Center after the event.

The town of Red Springs has put out American flags to honor those who have served in the military and will be sponsoring a free breakfast for veterans from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Red Springs Community Center on Monday. The event is sponsored by the town’s American Legion chapter.

A Veterans Day Luncheon is scheduled for 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Pine Street Senior Center, located at 801 Pine St. in Lumberton. The luncheon is being sponsored by the Zakat Foundation of America. According to the foundation’s website, the Zakat Foundation believes “people of privilege can ‘purify’ their wealth through charity, and those tried with loss are accorded a rightful share from the resources of the affluent.”

St. Pauls and Pembroke both have scheduled parades for veterans.

The American Legion Post No. 5 in St. Pauls will hold its parade along Broad Street from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The Boys Scouts, Masonic Lodge, National Guard Armory, marching bands and floats are to be part of the lineup. From 11:30 to 2 p.m. a Pig Pickin’ will take place at the war memorial on First Street.

A DJ will be on hand to provide music for dancing on the street. Magic shows are scheduled. Several military informational tents will set up.

The town of Pembroke will honor veterans with the 2019 Veterans Day Parade on Monday. The parade, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2853, will start at the Pembroke Elementary School at 10 a.m. and end at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, across from Burger King.

The VFW will hold a fish and chicken plate sale at its headquarters at 1509 Union Chapel Road. Plates will be $8.

Local restaurants also will take part in honoring the country’s military veterans. Golden Corral, for the 10th straight year will be offering an all-you-can-eat buffet to all veterans and active military beginning at 4 p.m. The Lumberton and St. Pauls Huddle houses will be offering a free sweet cakes plate from Saturday through Monday for veterans.

