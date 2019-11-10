Fight triggers shooting; one injured

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — City police are investigating after shots were fired in North Lumberton on Saturday, injuring a person and leaving several vehicles with damage.

According to a statement from the Lumberton Police Department, officers responded at 8:52 p.m. to a report of shots being fired in the parking lot of the ABC Store at 150 Wintergreen Drive. They found Shaikeem Lambert, of Fairmont, with non-life threatening injuries and several damaged vehicles.

The statement said the incident was triggered by a fight between at least two customers in the parking lot of the ABC Store and escalated when one of those fighting got a firearm from his vehicle and began shooting.

Police have the name of a suspect, but are not releasing it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Dereck Evans at 910-671-3845.

