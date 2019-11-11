Schools to talk Hargrave on Tuesday

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — An ongoing effort to make the abandoned Janie C. Hargrave Elementary School a central office building will be discussed Tuesday when the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County holds its monthly meeting.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall, which is located at 500 N. Cedar St. The Robesonian will live stream the meeting on Facebook.

This past week Lumberton City Council approved a rezoning request the school system needs to convert the school to a central office. The school system has been without a permanent home since Hurricane Matthew destroyed the central office on N.C. 72 in October 2016. Currently the system is renting a building on Kahn Drive in Lumberton.

School officials say they believe moving to Hargrave could save substantial money, and that much of the renovation work could be done in-house.

Also on the agenda Tuesday are an update on curriculum, Project Trash Talk, Employees of the Month and a Native American Heritage Month Proclamation.

