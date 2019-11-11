Art showcast to aid family with medical bills

By: Scott Bigelow - Staff writer
Lumberton artist Joy McGugan creates a special work for the the Gallery of Hope fundraiser for Catherine Gold, the Lumberton resident who is in line for multiple organ transplants. Areas artist will have work on display Thursday during the fundraiser, with 30% of the proceeds going to support Gold’s medical needs.

LUMBERTON — Area artists have banded together to help the family of Joey Gold, who framed their work for many years at Gold’s Art and Frame Shop in Lumberton.

The art community is participating in the Gallery of Hope fundraiser on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Osterneck Auditorium, across the street from the Robeson County Public Library in Lumberton. The goal is to raise $10,000 to help the Gold family pay the medical expenses related to the health crisis involving multiple organ transplants that are needed for Gold’s daughter, Catherine.

The public is welcome to attend the event, which will feature music, art and food. Joey Gold and his wife, Darlene, are expected to be in attendance.

The event will feature works for sale by local and state artists, including Nila Chamberlain, Jim Tripp, Joy McGugan, Joe Collins and more. Thirty percent of the sale price of all art pieces sold will be donated to a nonprofit to help pay for Catherine’s surgeries.

Donations will be accepted at the event or through the mail. Thirty-eight sponsors already have stepped forward to get a head start on the goal.

The co-chairs of the fundraising event are Nila Chamberlain, Joy McGugan and Richard Monroe. Chamberlain and McGugan are artists. Monroe is vice president and past president of the Robeson County History Museum.

“I have known Joey, Darlene and Catherine for more than 40 years, and they are fine people,” Monroe said. “Whenever we needed something framed at the History Museum, Joey did it without charge.”

Gold’s good works in the community extended in many directions. He routinely donated art supplies to public school art teachers, McGugan said.

“Joey has quietly done these kinds of things in the community for years,” Monroe said.

The frame shop is closed now because Joey and Darlene are totally focused on Catherine’s health.

Donations, which are tax-deductible, will be accepted at the event or may be mailed to Richard Monroe at 1708 N. Elm St.; Lumberton, N.C., 28358. Checks should be made out to: Help Hope Live #15567, a nonprofit medical fundraising program.

Artists interested in showing their work during the event and for the week after the event may contact McGugan at Riverrunsart.blog.

