Sandy Grove mourn’s Byrd’s passing

Byrd Byrd

LUMBERTON — Longtime members of Lumberton’s oldest African American church are remembering the Rev. Tyrone Shedrick Byrd as a dedicated man of God and a pillar of the community who had a larger-than-life personality.

Byrd, who was pastor of historic Sandy Grove Baptist Church for nearly two decades, passed away Friday at the age of 47. He was married to Lachricia Edwards Byrd, and they have a daughter, Jordan Madison Byrd.

“He had a very big personality,” said James Moore, chairman of the Board of Deacons. “He would come in the room and the whole atmosphere would just change.

“He had a love for preaching the gospel. He just loved preaching.”

The Rev. Byrd, a native of Timmonsville, South Carolina, was licensed and ordained by Savannah Grove Baptist Church of Effingham, South Carolina. For a short period before receiving the call in 2001 to go Sandy Grove, he served as interim pastor of Flat Rock Baptist Church in Wadesboro.

Sandy Grove has experienced growth during the Rev. Byrd’s tenure.

“It has grown in the number of ministries, it has gone in membership and it has grown spiritually,” Moore said. “He brought a lot of new ideas to the table to help improve the lives of people.”

Under Byrd’s leadership, many ministries developed in Sandy Grove have moved to the forefront of community involvement. Some of the ministries that have blossomed are the New Members Ministry, the Ballard/Stephens Praise Team, the Pinnacle of Praise Youth Dance Ministry, the Women of Devotion Choir and the Health Enlightenment Ministry of Hope.

Moore said some of the first things Byrd did after becoming pastor was establishing a 7:45 a.m. Sunday service, and mentoring young and up-and-coming pastors and allowing them to deliver sermons at the church.

“He wanted to mentor younger preachers who were aspiring to be pastors,” Moore said.

Community involvement also played a large role in Byrd’s life. He was a member of various local and national organizations. Among them were the NAACP, Crown Lodge 383, Progressive National Baptist Convention Inc., the General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

Byrd was a former vice moderator of the Lumber River Baptist Association, and served as a member of the Robeson County Department of Social Services Board.

“A lot of things going on in the community, he would go because he wanted to know what was going on,” Moore said.

The Rev. Byrd also assisted people in need, especially the elderly, during hurricanes Matthew and Florence, Moore said.

“He had a love, not just for the South Lumberton community, not just for Lumberton, but the county as a whole,” Moore said.

Dianne Garrison, chair of the Budget and Finance Ministry at Sandy Grove, said Byrd had a knack for seeing the potential in people before they realized it themselves.

“He prepared us for works of service so that the body of Christ would be uplifted,” she said.

She remembers Byrd as having a flair with his words as he delivered his messages and made sure everyone understood what he taught.

“If he said something and didn’t get a reaction from the people he would stop and say, ‘OK ,that went over your head so let me break it down for you,’” Garrison said.

He was also not afraid to step on toes, she said.

“He would say ‘Everyone is quiet. I must be driving down your street,’” she said.

Garrison also described Bryd as being kind and having a sense of humor. But above all, he was a great leader, she said.

“He was a shepherd, and his flock was fed, and that’s why we will miss him,” Garrison said.

“One of his favorite sayings was — and he would always tell the church this — ‘In the words of Sly and the Family Stone, I just want to thank you for letting me be myself,’” Moore said. “To me that meant the loving caring person he was.”

Byrd https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Byrd2.jpg Byrd

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.