RCC’s Singler has coming out party

New Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler, center, speaks Monday with Shirley Stockton, vice chair of RCC’s board of trustees, left, and Jane Smith as she works the room during a reception welcoming her to campus. New Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler, center, speaks Monday with Shirley Stockton, vice chair of RCC’s board of trustees, left, and Jane Smith as she works the room during a reception welcoming her to campus.

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College welcomed new President Melissa Singler with a reception Monday in the campus’ Charles Chrestman Workforce Development Building.

Singler, a Columbus County resident and Lumberton native, comes to RCC from Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, where she last served as an executive vice president. She is the third female president in a row for RCC and the third president in less than six years, a fact not lost on the speakers at the reception.

“We’re hoping she’s going to be with us for a long time,” said Sammy Cox Jr., RCC board chairman.

“She knows something about the Robeson County lifestyle,” said Shirley Stockton, board vice chair. “We plan to keep her for a long time.”

With a job in banking on her resume, Singler worked her way up the ladder at Cape Fear Community College. While at First Citizen Bank, part of her responsibilities was working with business and industry in Robeson County.

“I worked with Melissa in banking,” said Henry Edmond, chairman of Southeastern Community College’s board of trustees. “She’s been very successful in higher education. You’re going to be very happy with her.”

The board of trustees conducted a wide search for a new president, Stockton said.

“We did an extensive search, and we found the perfect candidate just down the road,” she said. “We’ve heard a lot about boots on the ground today during Veterans Day. We welcome heels on the ground.”

Singler said there are not enough words to describe how honored she is to be at RCC.

“I’ve spent a lot of time here in Robeson County with the people and businesses when I was in banking,” she said. “I was born here, so I am coming full circle.”

The college’s board conducted its monthly meeting after the reception. Its first order of business was to hear enrollment numbers from Patrena Elliot, vice present for Enrollment Management.

Enrollment numbers are up to 1,941 this fall, compared with 1,720 at this time in 2018, Elliot said. The College Promise Program is a top performer with 344 students, compared with 95 just five years ago.

Also, RCC sailed through its Southern Association of Colleges and Schools visitation with “no findings” of areas that need improvement, Elliot said. The association is the foremost accreditation body for Southern institutions of higher education.

“It was an outstanding visit, and we can all be proud,” Elliot said.

Tami George, vice president for Finance, said that despite not having a budget for the year, RCC’s finances are on target for its budget that has been held over from the past year.

“The 1% faculty pay increase for this year and next year was vetoed by the governor last Friday,” George said.

The college may have its first mascot by the end of the year, according to Student Government Association President Keshena Butler, an Early College student.

“We believe having a mascot will help out image,” Butler said. “It puts a face with our name.”

Butler said three student surveys will be used to narrow the field of candidates. There is no front-runner, but the school’s mascot may be known soon as the RCC Raptor.

President Singler announced that the board approved promoting Zilma Lopes to the position of director of Financial Aid and LaRonda Lowry as assistant vice president for University Transfers and Health Sciences.

New Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler, center, speaks Monday with Shirley Stockton, vice chair of RCC’s board of trustees, left, and Jane Smith as she works the room during a reception welcoming her to campus. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_RCC-Singler.jpg New Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler, center, speaks Monday with Shirley Stockton, vice chair of RCC’s board of trustees, left, and Jane Smith as she works the room during a reception welcoming her to campus.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]