6-year-old dies in car accident

November 12, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Rowland man has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle following an accident on Monday in which a 6-year-old child was killed.

The name of the child is not being released because of state Highway Patrol policy concerning the person’s age.

According to a report by Trooper S.C. Hunt, the single-vehicle accident happened at 1:44 p.m. on U.S. 301 about four miles south of Lumberton.

The report said that Daniel Miranda, 26, was driving a 2004 Ford pickup north on the highway when the vehicle drifted left of the center-line, he over-corrected and it drifted to the right and he over-corrected again, with the truck exiting the highway to the left, striking a ditch and overturning.

The child, who was not properly restrained, was thrown from the vehicle. Miranda, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered what appeared to be minor injuries and was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center. They were the only two people in the vehicle, which was destroyed.

Hunt’s report did not indicate what might have caused the accident, but said there were no signs that Miranda was impaired.

