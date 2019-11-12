6-year-old dies in car accident

ST. PAULS — Robeson County residents celebrated America’s veterans on Monday with a number of events, including one that was the start of a new Veterans Day tradition in St. Pauls.

The town of St. Pauls saluted vets with its inaugural Veterans Day parade, hosted by American Legion Post No. 5. It was one of a number of events across the county honoring military veterans, that ranged from another parade in Pembroke to a group of young people in Lumberton who were selling sweets to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

The parade assembled at the National Guard Armory and began its march on North Old Stage Road before turning left on West Broad Street and finishing at the St. Pauls War Memorial on West Broad Street.

“We have so many veterans living here,” said Elaine Hinkle, American Legion Post No. 5 commander.

The event served to thank and acknowledge veterans for their service and to remind the community that veterans deserve recognition, Hinkle said.

“I’d just like to say it’s a pleasure to be here today and that this will be our first and hopefully many more veterans day parades to come,” Mayor Gerard Weindel said.

Joanie White and Judy Inman watched and waved to many familiar faces in the parade.

White said her husband, David, served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years. Inman, who works at Womack Army Medical Center on Fort Bragg, said her father and father-in-law both served in the U.S. Navy.

“I think that it could be a good annual event,” White said. “It makes me proud to know that somebody took the time to recognize these veterans.”

Inman wore a shirt with a large red 22, which she said is the average number of veterans who commit suicide each day.

More than 100 local residents gathered at the memorial after the parade to enjoy music and free barbecue, and to collect information from booths set up nearby.

Gary and Julie Sealey, owners of Old Hickory Enterprises, LLC, helped prepare the barbecue. Gary served 10 years in U.S. Army special operations and retired in 2017 from the N.C. National Guard.

“You know, being military, we’re used to serving other people,” Hinkle said.

That service spills over into other areas of life and carries on even after retirement, she said.

She hopes to reach more people next year and to recruit more involvement in the parade, Hinkle said.

“I think it’s great. It brings our town together, and we get to honor veterans in this area,” Mayor Pro Tem Elbert Gibson said. “I’m truly proud of this event.”

Veterans Day was first recognized in 1919, and the 11th day of the 11th month was picked because that was the day that World War I had ended the year prior. It is also know as Armistice Day and is distinct from Memorial Day, which recognizes those who have died in combat for the United States.

In Lumberton, Chapter No. 7 of the Disabled American Veterans paid tribute to women in uniform during its Veterans Day event at Lumberton’s downtown plaza.

Beneath the American flag raised by a Lumberton Fire Department’s fire truck, Renee Deramus spoke about six women who had done great things during their time in the military.

“When we look out in the crowd it’s easy to spot a man in the military but it’s not so easy to spot the women,” Deramus said. “Women are also warriors. We’re all around.”

Some of the women Deramus recognized were Sgt. 1st Class Leigh Anne Hester, a U.S. Army National Guard soldier who received the Silver Star for her heroic actions in 2005 during an enemy ambush on a supply convoy in Iraq; Cpl. Jessica Ellis, an Army medic who was the 118th member of the military to die in the conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Kuwait; and Gen. Ann Elizabeth Dunwoody, the first woman in the military to earn a four-star officer rank.

Deramus enlisted into the Ohio National Guard in 1977. She was a mechanic and a recruiter during her time there. In 1979, she transitioned into the U.S. Army and served as a D-9 bulldozer operator, supply clerk and administrative assistant, before retiring after 20 years as a staff sergeant.

During her presentation, Deramus gave the crowd of about 20 veterans a suggested response to people who thank them for their service.

“When they tell us ‘Thank you for your service’ let us respond ‘Thank you for your support and or service’ and open a dialogue,” Deramus said.

Disabled American Veterans Adjutant Janice Weathers asked several Robeson County women veterans to stand and paid tribute to them.

“I just get chills,” Weathers said. “I want to thank you because we couldn’t have done our job without you doing your job.”

Jessica Horne and Tomeka Sinclair Staff writers