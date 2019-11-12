Frannys needs donations for yard sale

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Frannys Friends, a nonprofit that works to find homes for abandoned cats and dogs, has scheduled a yard sale for Nov. 30 to raise money to advance that effort.

It will be at Frank’s Furniture, located at 2400 Fayetteville Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Animals also will be available for adoption that day.

The nonprofit is seeking donations for the yard sale. If you are willing to donate, call Frances Stayton at 910-736-0123 to arrange pick up or delivery.

