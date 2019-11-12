Work to close Hezekiah

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A section of Hezekiah Road near Maxton will be closed starting Monday so a pipeline beneath the roadway can be replaced.

The section will be closed to traffic in both directions Monday through Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The work is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. on Monday and be completed at 4 p.m. on Friday. Work will take place 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The detour will be N.C. 710 to Eddie Road to Red Bank Road and back to Hezekiah Road.

