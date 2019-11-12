Verdict could be soon in 1987 case of rape, murder

Ford Ford

SAN DIEGO — After 32 years, justice might be near in the death of an elderly San Diego woman with which a Robeson County man has been charged for murder.

Closing arguments were heard Tuesday in the trial of Kevin Thomas Ford, according to Tanya Sierra, a Public Affairs officer with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. The case will go to the jury once closing arguments are completed. It is not known when a verdict will be handed down.

Ford, 63, is charged with murder and a special-circumstance allegation of murder during a rape in the May 20, 1987, death of 79-year-old Grace Hayden, who was raped and killed in her Normal Heights home.

The case is being heard in room 2002 in Superior Court in San Diego before Judge Louis R. Hanoian, according to Sierra. Prosecuting the case is Assistant District Attorney Valerie Summers. Public Defender Courtney Cutter is representing Ford.

Ford pleaded not guilty to the charges against him on July 31, 2018, and was ordered held without bail, according to Sierra.

One of the people to testify during the trial was Erich Hackney, who at the time of Ford’s arrest in the summer of 2018 was an investigator for the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office. Hackney now is a district attorney investigator for Brunswick, Columbus and Bladen counties.

Hackney played an integral role in closing the case.

The investigation into Hayden’s death had gone cold because of a lack of evidence. It became hot again in early 2018 thanks to the efforts of Tony Johnson, an investigator with the San Diego District Attorney’s Office. Johnson was looking at cold cases when he ran a fingerprint found in Hayden’s home through the national law enforcement data base, which did not exist at the time of Hayden’s death. The print led to Ford.

On May 24, 2018, Johnson contacted Hackney and told Hackney that Ford was a potential match. Ford was stopped for probable cause and a DNA sample was taken.

The evidence against Ford was made possible by the work of Robeson County sheriff’s Deputy John Blount. In 2015, Blount handled a rather routine case involving a St. Pauls man who had made threats at a local pharmacy, apparently over prescription drugs, and decided to take fingerprints from the accused.

“At the time, the FBI had said we needed to start fingerprinting more cases, such as domestic violence, communicating threats, assault, things that could lead to bigger charges later,” Blount said shortly after Ford’s arrest.

Blount called Ford on the telephone, who, according to the deputy, “fussed a little bit” when asked to come to the Sheriff’s Office, and did so only under the threat of officers coming to pick him up. Blount said Ford later apologized for being difficult.

That could have been the end of that, except 2,500 miles to the west, Johnson was reviewing cold cases in that jurisdiction. One case was Hayden’s death.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued in California on July 3, 2018, and Ford was extradited to San Diego.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

