March on Saturday to protest construction of LNG facility

MAXTON — A March for Justice to oppose the liquefied natural gas facility under construction in Robeson County and a Celebration of Our Sacred Lands and Waters has been scheduled for Saturday near Maxton, according to information provided by an event organizer.

Marchers are to gather at 10 a.m. in the open field on Old Springs Road across from United by Faith Church, located at 171 Doc Henderson Road. Concerned residents of Robeson County and the region are invited to attend, according to the announcement from the Rev. Mac Legerton, acting executive director of NC Climate Solutions Coalition.

“This farm and many others are under threat of being involuntarily taken through eminent domain to construct a four-mile pipeline from an existing Duke Energy/Piedmont Gas Pipeline to the LNG site on Rev. Bill Road,” the event announcement reads in part. “Marchers can walk along the route to where the LNG is being constructed for as long as comfortable. Transportation will be provided to pick up marchers during the walk. The entire route is 4.5 miles and will pass by the site of the LNG facility on Rev. Bill Road before ending at the corner of Oxendine School Road.”

The Celebration of Our Sacred Lands and Waters is to take place at Oxendine Elementary School after the March.

“The festival will commemorate the gifts of healthy land, water, and air that are gifts of the Creator that we are called to honor and protect, not aimlessly harm and pollute,” the announcement reads in part.

All events will take place at Oxendine Elementary in the event of rain.

A Piedmont Natural Gas spokesperson refuted the assertion that property would be involuntarily taken as the connecting pipeline is built.

“Saying that property is taken is simply misleading,” Tammie McGee said. “When building a pipeline, we purchase easements on property at fair market value, and we work diligently to come to equitable agreements with all landowners.”

Construction will begin next year on an approximately four-mile pipeline to connect the LNG storage site to a nearby, existing Piedmont pipeline, she said. Piedmont would draw natural gas off of this main line when prices are low and store it until the supply is needed on peak usage days, then would inject it back into the system to serve customers.

Construction on the LNG storage facility began in June and is on schedule to be completed in the summer of 2021, McGee said.

The facility is being built roughly halfway between Maxton and Red Springs, in an area already zoned for heavy industrial use, according to information from the company. The 1 billion-cubic-foot storage facility will cover about 60 acres of a 685-acre piece of Piedmont-owned property. It will have the ability to serve about 100,000 homes and businesses.

The facility is expected to create up to 150 jobs during construction and 10 to 12 permanent jobs to manage operations, according to Piedmont. The project will provide more than $800,000 annually in tax revenue to Robeson County.

“The project is underway, and our contractor has hired locally for many jobs,” McGee said. “We have been keeping a line of communication open with the community — including churches, VFDs, county officials and support of the local community college.”

The facility is part of the ongoing investments Piedmont Natural Gas makes in its natural gas system to provide customers with reliable service and additional supply during the coldest days of the year, she said.

“Piedmont is committed to protecting cultural sites, environmentally sensitive areas and endangered species,” McGee said. “We work with appropriate federal and state agencies and fully comply with all applicable laws and regulations. In addition, Piedmont has its own standards designed to minimize the impact of our construction activities on surrounding areas.”

For more information about the march, call Legerton at 910-736-5573; Jeff Currie, Lumber Riverkeeper Winyah Rivers Foundation, at 252-419-2565, Donna Chavis, senior campaigner for Friends of the Earth, at 910-738-6767, Ext. 231; or Sallie McLean, coordinator for Concerned Citizens of Maxton, at 910-587-3388.

Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

