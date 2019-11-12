Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Friday to Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Olondo Brown, U.S. 301 North, Parkton; Annie Giles, Teds Road, Parkton; Heather Davidson, Union Center Road, St. Pauls; Nancy Hunt, Barlow Road, Lumber Bridge; Betty Lockey, Taffy Drive, Rowland; Chad Deese, Seven Hawks Drive, Pembroke; Candice Powers, Crystal Lane, Lumberton; Stephen Morgan, Mt. Tabor Road, Red Springs; James Smiling, Smiling Road, Maxton; Clayton Locklear, Midway Road, Rowland; Smithfield Hog Production, Montford Road, Maxton; Darius Locklear, Prospect Road, Maxton; Tracy Mallory, Penny Road, St. Pauls; and Eric Strickland, Rice Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Friday to Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Patsy Mayers, Doe Trail, Lumberton; Steven Ivey, East McRainey Road, St. Pauls; Brandie Strickland, Mt. Moriah Road, Rowland; Micheal Hunt, Cedar Grove Road, Lumberton; Hannah Lima, East Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls; LJH Interprise, Burch Road, Lumberton; Ronald McQuage, McKenzie Street, Lumberton; and Ignacio Gomez, Martinez Drive, Red Springs.

The following armed robberies were reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dale Gerald, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; and Daquan McIntyre, Sonya Drive, Maxton.

James Blue, of East McRainey Road/U.S. 301 North in St. Pauls, reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted by someone using a weapon.