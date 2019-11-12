Red Springs police charge 2 with felonies

By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — Two men are facing felonies after being arrested by Red Springs police officers and charged in separate crimes, one that was foiled by town residents.

Thomas Williams, 41, of 212 W. Sunset Drive in Red Springs, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree burglary, according to Maj. Kimothy Monroe, of the Red Springs Police Department. Williams was taken to the Robeson County jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Officers responded about 4:15 a.m. Sunday to a call of breaking and entering in progress at 308 E. Eighth Ave. Upon arrival officers saw Williams tied up and already detained by the occupants in the residence. The victim, Eusebia Alejo, said Williams was seen in the living room trying to take a television when someone in the living room made a noise and Williams tried to run out the back door. Alejo said two people grabbed Williams and held him until the officers could arrive.

Braddy Locklear, a 57-year-old homeless man, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony breaking and entering, and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to Monroe. Locklear already was in the Robeson County Detention Facility for a breaking and entering that occurred on a different date. Locklear was charged and taken before a magistrate and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.

He is accused of a break-in at Roscoe’s Mini Mart on North Main Street in Red Springs on Oct. 23, according to Monroe. The burglar used a stick to break through a window in the door and pried open the front door to gain entry. Seven packs of Newport 100 cigarettes were stolen.

Monroe said a video was used to identify Locklear.

