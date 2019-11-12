Input sought on plan for hurricane aid

By: Staff report

RALEIGH — ReBuild NC is seeking public comment on a draft Action Plan for spending $168 million in Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation funding allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to the North Carolina.

The public can provide comment on the plan until Dec. 23. The funds represent an opportunity for the state to assist areas affected by hurricanes Matthew and Florence with implementation of projects that will help mitigate and reduce future disaster risks, and address the needs of local communities affected by past disasters.

“North Carolinians who have seen unprecedented storm damage over the last couple of years know we must rebuild stronger and smarter. I encourage storm survivors to weigh in during the public comment period so we can continue to get assistance to those who need it,” Gov. Roy Cooper.

The draft Action Plan is available for review on the Rebuild NC website at https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/. Printed copies of the draft Action Plan are available by calling 984-833-4344.

Public comment may be submitted:

— By email to [email protected]

— By mail to Attn: Mitigation Action Plan, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, N.C., 27709.

— In person at a public hearing.

Two public hearings will be held in early December to receive public input. More information about the hearings will announced once the dates and locations are confirmed.

