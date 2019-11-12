Rowland updated on housing project

Dave McGirt, Lumbee Tribe construction manager, gives the Rowland Board of Commissioners an update Tuesday on the construction of 24 senior housing units on N.C. 130. Dave McGirt, Lumbee Tribe construction manager, gives the Rowland Board of Commissioners an update Tuesday on the construction of 24 senior housing units on N.C. 130. Dave McGirt, Lumbee Tribe construction manager, gives the Rowland Board of Commissioners an update Tuesday on the construction of 24 senior housing units on N.C. 130. Dave McGirt, Lumbee Tribe construction manager, gives the Rowland Board of Commissioners an update Tuesday on the construction of 24 senior housing units on N.C. 130.

ROWLAND — The Rowland Board of Commissioners was told Tuesday that the first two phases of the Lumbee Tribe’s senior housing development project has been completely funded.

“It’s been long, and it’s been drawn out, but we’ve turn a corner,” said Dave McGirt, construction manager for the Lumbee Tribe.

Tim Bell, a project consultant, told the board members the project includes building 24 1,300-square-foot housing units and a 3,200-square-foot community center on at 12-acre tract of land the tribe owns along N.C. 130 on Rowland’s eastern boundary. The homes, which will be two-bedroom units, will be solely for the elderly, Bell said.

“These will be nice homes with brick veneer,” McGirt said. “This is a major development for the town of Rowland.”

Bell said phase one of the project will be widening the road and adding a turning lane for safer entry. Phase two of the project will be building the community center and four units.

“All of this is 100% funded,” Bell said. “That money is secured.”

Bidding for the road construction should be completed by the end of the month and the first phase is expected to be completed by the end of the year, he said.

The next two phases will include other street construction and the remaining 20 housing units. The county has applied for a Community Development Block Grant to fund part of a tribe’s project.

Completion of the project would mean the first bit of residential growth in 30 years, Town Clerk David Townsend said.

McGirt said the housing will boost the town’s population.

“This could mean more grants for us,” Commissioner Marvin Shooter said.

Bell said there isn’t any definitive way to determine full completion of the project until the block grant has been approved, but the goal is to finish by the summer or fall of 2020.

“Well this is a start,” Commissioner Paul Hunt said.

In other business, the board members heard Tate Johnson, the executive director of the Robeson County United Way, tell them how much the organization has helped the town.

Johnson said that through United Way funding this year, Southeastern Hospice was able to serve 17 clients from Rowland. Sixty students are receiving help from the Drop Out Prevention Expansion Program and 20 people were assisted by the Southeastern Family Violence Center. Both programs are supported financially by United Way, Johnson said.

“We say all of this because this is our campaigning season and we need your support,” Johnson said.

Johnson asked the board for a $500 pledge and for the staff’s participation in the employee giving campaign.

The board took no action on the matter.

Also on Tuesday, Mayor Michelle Shooter gave an update on the town Veterans Day program. More than 100 people came to the event to support the veterans, Shooter said.

“It was a great turnout for the town of Rowland,” she said.

Dave McGirt, Lumbee Tribe construction manager, gives the Rowland Board of Commissioners an update Tuesday on the construction of 24 senior housing units on N.C. 130. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSCN7724.jpg Dave McGirt, Lumbee Tribe construction manager, gives the Rowland Board of Commissioners an update Tuesday on the construction of 24 senior housing units on N.C. 130. Dave McGirt, Lumbee Tribe construction manager, gives the Rowland Board of Commissioners an update Tuesday on the construction of 24 senior housing units on N.C. 130. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSCN7724bw.jpg Dave McGirt, Lumbee Tribe construction manager, gives the Rowland Board of Commissioners an update Tuesday on the construction of 24 senior housing units on N.C. 130.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.