Two elected to Tribal Council

November 12, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — An incumbent lost her bid for re-election to the Lumbee Tribal Council on Tuesday and one seat that had been vacant for almost a year was filled.

Unofficial results show that District 12 incumbent Annie Chavis Taylor, 42 votes, was defeated by Shelley Strickland, who received 73 votes. Also in the race were Randy Henderson, 39 votes, Jerry Newman, 34.

The District 3 seat that had been occupied by Al Locklear until he resigned from the Tribal Council in December 2018 was won by Pam Hunt. Hunt received 95 votes to Harold Smith’s 72 and Geno Kerns’ 33.

Each district has two representatives, but only one seat in each district is up for election.

The vote totals also include the absentee votes cast in each district race. Two hundred votes were cast in District 3, which has 2,273 eligible voters. In the District 12 race 188 out of 2,703 eligible voters cast ballots.

The unofficial results were posted on the tribal Election Board’s Facebook page on Tuesday. The Election Board will certify the results on Tuesday and post them on its Facebook page and the tribe’s Facebook page. There are plans to get the certified results posted to the Lumbee Tribe’s official website.

Staff report