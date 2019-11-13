Crime report

Tanisha Dial, of Furman Drive in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that her red 2004 Ford Mustang, valued at $3,000, was stolen at the Puff N’ Stuff on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton.

Travis Baker, of Willoughby Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his parked car at the Robeson County Department of Social Services and stole $2,000; a USB cable, valued at $60; and a bottle of cologne, valued at $180.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

72 Arcade, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Enedina Mariano, Anderson Drive, Lumber Bridge; and Jackie Britt, Old Allenton Road, Lumberton.