St. Pauls man guilty of rape, murder in San Diego in 1987

November 13, 2019 robesonian News, Top Stories 0
By: T.C. Hunter - Managing editor
Ford

SAN DIEGO — Thirty-two years after a 79-year-old San Diego woman was raped and murdered in her own home, a man who was found living in St. Pauls has been found guilty of those crimes.

A jury on Wednesday found Kevin Ford, 63, guilty of murder with the special circumstance of the murder being committed during the acts of burglary and rape, according to Tanya Sierra, a Public Affairs officer with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. The verdict stems from the death on May 20, 1987, of Grace Hayden, who was raped and killed in her home.

Ford’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13, according to Sierra. He is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The jury issued its verdict at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time after beginning deliberations at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Sierra. Ford’s trial in Superior Court in San Diego before Judge Louis R. Hanoian began Nov. 4. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Valerie Summers. Ford was represented by Courtney Cutter, a public defender.

Erich Hackney, who at the time of Ford’s arrest in the summer of 2018 was an investigator for the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, was one of the people to testify during the trial. Hackney, now a district attorney investigator for Brunswick, Columbus and Bladen counties, had a role in the arrest of Ford, who lived in St. Pauls at the time.

It was Hackney who helped secure a DNA sample from Ford after being contacted on May 24, 2018, by Tony Johnson, an investigator with the San Diego District Attorney’s Office. Johnson was looking at cold cases when he ran a fingerprint found in Hayden’s home through the national law enforcement data base, which did not exist at the time of Hayden’s death.

The print led to Ford, which led to Johnson calling Hackney. Ford, who was living with his wife on N.C. 20 West, in St. Pauls. was stopped for probable cause and a DNA sample was taken. That led to his arrest in July 2018.

Hackney at the time described Ford’s life as “low-key,” and said his criminal record mostly consisted of driving citations.

“This is the oldest case I have been involved in, which was tremendously satisfying in helping resolve,” Hackney said at the time. “This fellow had flown under the radar all these years by staying out of trouble, but the long arm of the law finally caught up with him. I guess you really never know who you might be living beside.”

It was a skirmish with the law by Ford that connected him to Hayden’s murder.

In 2015, Deputy John Blount handled a case involving a St. Pauls man who had made threats at a local pharmacy and decided to take fingerprints from the accused, Ford.

“At the time, the FBI had said we needed to start fingerprinting more cases, such as domestic violence, communicating threats, assault, things that could lead to bigger charges later,” Blount said shortly after Ford’s arrest.

Blount called Ford, who, according to the deputy, “fussed a little bit” when asked to come to the Sheriff’s Office. Ford came to the Sheriff’s Office after being threatened with officers coming to get him.

The DNA sample and fingerprint procured in Robeson County helped close the California cold case.

T.C. Hunter

Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

