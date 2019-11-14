Britt expects Bishop to remain Robeson’s representative in U.S. House

Lewis Lewis Britt Britt

RALEIGH — The Republican senator from Lumberton does not expect any congressional district map being drawn by state lawmakers to win universal approval in the General Assembly.

“Ironically the Senate Democrats refused to use the the maps proposed by the nonpartisan plaintiffs in the lawsuit,” Sen. Danny Britt Jr. said. “They wanted to consider factors we were advised by the court not to use, such as partisan index and race.”

Britt said he has been following the work on the map closely, and anticipates it being approved and ready for use in the 2020 general election. He does not anticipate Robeson County’s congressional representation to change, but some counties will see a change.

As it turns out, the political future of two Republican incumbents could be endangered by the map approved in the House Thursday on a 55-46 vote. The map has been sent to the Senate, which could vote on it Friday.

Robeson is represented by Dan Bishop, a Republican elected in a do-over election in September.

The reconfigured districts have became necessary after state judges in October blocked use of the current U.S. House districts for the 2020 elections because they say it’s likely the map was drawn with excessive partisan bias favoring the GOP.

Republicans currently hold 10 of the 13 seats in the North Carolina’s delegation, even though the state is considered a presidential battleground and Democrats remain the state’s largest bloc of registered voters.

The GOP leaders’ proposal would consolidate the districts of GOP Reps. George Holding of Raleigh and Mark Walker of Greensboro around urban Democratic centers, making it harder for them to get re-elected. Both Holding’s 2nd Congressional District and Walker’s 6th District are currently a mix of urban, suburban and rural counties that have been considered Republican leaning.

Any map needs both House and Senate approval, which could come soon. Redistricting maps aren’t subject to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto stamp.

Holding, a former federal prosecutor, is currently in his fourth term in Congress. Walker, a Baptist minister now in his third term, was chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee during the last congressional session. Spokesmen for the two members didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Emphasis on the political performance of replacement districts has been muted in public during this redraw. Legislators agreed that political data and election results wouldn’t be used in drawing potential replacement maps. But it was obvious any alteration would result in at least one Republican House member getting placed in an unfavorable district.

So far, state judges have stopped short of ordering a replacement map, saying they lacked authority at this stage of the lawsuit filed by Democratic and independent voters. But they encouraged the General Assembly to redraw the map on its own to avoid delaying the March 3 congressional primary. The State Board of Elections has said it needs a map by mid-December to do so.

Otherwise, a separate congressional primary, with likely low turnout, would be needed later in the year.

House Redistricting Committee Chairman David Lewis said the proposal addressed concerns raised by the lawsuit about excessive partisanship and it included input from the public and Democratic colleagues.

Democrats still opposed the proposed map despite the likely opportunity to pick up two additional seats, which would help national Democrats maintain their U.S. House majority in the November 2020 elections. They said the configuration still contains districts that are shaped like the old districts that the lawsuit plaintiffs consider to be illegal partisan gerrymanders.

The map keeps too many politically safe districts, said Rep. Pricey Harrison, a Guilford County Democrat.

“The public would like to have some competitive congressional races,” Harrison said, but acknowledged “it’s better that we’ll have more Democrats.”

The 2nd District represented by Holding currently covers all or parts of six east-central counties, including the suburbs around Raleigh. The proposed 2nd would only be in strongly Democratic Wake County. The 6th District would now cover all of Guilford County, which includes Greensboro and part of the county that includes Winston-Salem. Walker’s current district reached north to the Virginia border and south to Randolph County, which is strongly Republican.

Other proposed changes to the map would shuffle the foothills and mountain counties in districts represented by veteran GOP Reps. Virginia Foxx and Patrick McHenry, both of whom have served in Republican leadership this decade. Both districts appear to remain Republican-leaning.

The far-western 11th District, represented by former House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, would take in all of heavily Democratic Asheville. But the district’s reconfiguration still appeared to favor Meadows.

Lewis https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Lewis-1.jpg Lewis Britt https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_danny-britt-perferred-2.jpg Britt