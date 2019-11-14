Bailout package for DOT approved

RALEIGH — A bailout package for the state Department of Transportation that includes $100 million toward past and future natural disasters and forgiveness of a $90 million loan from state coffers approved months ago was given a final OK Thursday by the General Assembly.
The bill that also allows the DOT to seek an additional $100 million in road-building bonds and mandates more DOT financial reporting and a state audit now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk for his approval or veto.
The bill cleared the Senate on an 44-0 vote. Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican from Lumberton, voted in favor.
The House approved the bill with a vote of 100 to 2. Yes votes were cast by Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton, and Rep. Brenden Jones, a Republican whose District 46 covers part of Robeson County.
“For the last three years we’ve been hit by two 500-year storms that did a lot of damage to our transportation infrastructure,” Graham said.
The lawmaker went on to praise the DOT employees for their efforts and good work to repair the highways, roads and bridges damaged by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Those storms placed a huge financial burden on the DOT, he said.
“If North Carolina wants to continue to be a safe road state and be proud of its transportation infrastructure we had to offset the expenses caused by the storms,” Graham said.
According to information provided by Senate Republicans, an analysis conducted by McKinsey & Company, an international consulting firm, showed the N.C. DOT overspent its 2019 budget by hundreds of millions of dollars.
The report noted that nearly 60% of the overspending was either construction or maintenance expense. The excess spending from construction appeared to be from three primary causes: disasters, preliminary engineering, and “broader performance/governance challenges.” The report indicated the “governance challenges” was the largest source of overspending and most of the maintenance overspending came from issues inherent in DOT’s “operating model.”
Sen. Harry Brown, R-Onslow, sees DOT’s financial woes as one part of a greater problem.
“Gov. Cooper’s administration is falling apart,” Brown said. “DOT and DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) are a mess. Insurers are going to have to lay people off because they signed contracts with HHS (Health and Human Services) that will now be unfunded because the governor vetoed Medicaid transformation funding. The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs withheld scholarships for veterans’ kids, and the failure of leadership goes on and on.”
Rep. Graham called Brown’s statement an example of political maneuvering on the part of some lawmakers. Gov. Cooper has competent and well-qualified staff at the DOT and the DMV, he said.
Comments such as Brown’s are “very unfortunate,” Graham said.
“We all have to work together for the betterment of our state and for the people of North Carolina,” he said.
The result of DOT’s overspending is work stoppage on hundreds of projects that DOT can no longer properly fund, according to Senate Republicans. That stoppage means construction companies have or will soon begin to lay off thousands of employees across North Carolina.
Other provisions in the bill approved Thursday include $36 million in disaster recovery funds, $64 million for a new Disaster Fund, a requirement that DOT deduct from all highway fund accounts if DOT’s storm expenses are higher than their budgeted projection, and a requirement that DOT seek federal disaster reimbursements as quickly as possible.
