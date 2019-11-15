Work to close John French Road

November 15, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A section of John French Road near Maxton will be closed starting Monday so a pipeline beneath the roadway can be replaced.

The road section will be closed to traffic in both directions, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Work is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. Monday and end at 4 p.m. Friday. The work schedule for each day is 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The detour will be Philadelphus Road to N.C. 72 to Buie-Philadelphus Road to Melinda Road back to John French Road.

