St. Pauls taking application, collecting money for Walker Fund

November 15, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls Lions Club is kicking off its 34th annual Loflin-Walker Christmas Fund drive to help disadvantaged people and families in the community, club President Durham White Jr. announced.

The club raises more than $25,000 annually from donations and grants to provide clothing, food, Christmas toys, home heating fuel and medical supplies to more than 250 families and individuals who live within the St. Pauls school district.

White said applications were being distributed to the town’s three schools, Town Hall, the town library and the Lumbee Bank branch, among other businesses, for people to fill out. The deadline to return applications is Nov. 26. Donations may be dropped off at the three schools, Town Hall, Lumbee Bank and Evans Nationwide Insurance or mailed to the St. Pauls Lions Club at P.O. Box 653, St. Pauls, N.C., 28384.

The fund committee, made up of club members and town residents, will meet in early December to assess the applications and allocate resources. Recipients in the school system will receive vouchers in mid-December to use at town businesses. Vouchers to other recipients will be distributed Dec. 21 at the Scout Hut.

The club uses fund money after Christmas to help people who suffered major fire damage and to provide eye exams and glasses from the town’s optometrists, Dr. Nathan Lieberman, a club member, and his wife, Dr. Ann, or other needs as they arise, White said.

The fund was named in honor of two late former club members, Joe Loflin, longtime town administrator; and Johnny Walker, longtime club secretary.

Loflin started the fund when he noticed St. Pauls residents were contributing to a similar fund drive in Fayetteville and decided his home town could do the same thing. The first fund drive raised about $4,000 and helped about 40 to 50 people. It has grown since.

More information is available from the club’s president, Durham White Jr., at 910-624-1664, or the club’s secretary, Jack Stephens, at 910-717-9355.

