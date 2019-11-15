Commissioners to hear audit Monday

November 15, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Monday will hear a report on the county’s financial health when Patterson & Associates gives an annual audit presentation.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the county administrative building on Elm Street. The Robesonian will live stream on Facebook.

There will be a public hearing on a request from the Robeson County Flood Plain administrator for the commissioners to amend the verbiage of Robeson County Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance to correct the statement listing where the enforcement of the ordinance applies.

The board will convene as the Housing Authority Board and hear reports on housing, finances, maintenance and administration.

Other agenda items include a Budget and Finance Committee report from Commissioner Pauline Campbell, chairperson of that committee, appointments to the Health and Planning boards, and a resolution honoring the late Rev. Tyrone Shedrick Byrd, pastor of Sandy Grove Baptist Church who died recently.

