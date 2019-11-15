3 charged with robbing arcade

November 15, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Bethea
Dudley
Dudley

LUMBERTON — Three people have been charged in relation to an armed robbery of a Maxton arcade that occurred in October.

Christopher D. Bethea 42, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, is charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of second-degree kidnapping. Tyeisha Smith-Warff, 28, and Paul Dudley, 31, both of High Point, are each charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

All three are in the Guilford County jail on unrelated charges.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division investigated the Oct. 13 robbery of Skills Games Arcade, which is located at 12809 U.S. 501 South in Maxton. The robbers stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing in a burgundy Acura.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, High Point Police Department and Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation.

Bethea
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Bethea-1-.jpgBethea

Dudley
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Dudley.jpgDudley

Dudley
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Smith-Warff.jpgDudley

Staff report