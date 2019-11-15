Maxton man charged in kidnapping, other felonies

By: Staff report
ROWLAND — A Maxton man was arrested Friday and charged with a series of felonies, including the kidnapping of a child who was inside a vehicle he accused of stealing.

Marco Alexander Rodriguez, 29, was arrested by Robeson County sheriff’s deputies and charged with five felony counts of breaking and entering, two felony counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, four felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of misdemeanor larceny, according to a statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodriguez also was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, first-degree kidnapping and injury to personal property by the Rowland Police Department in relation to the theft of a vehicle that occurred in Rowland on Nov. 9. At the time of the theft, a child was inside of the vehicle, according to the statement.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a breaking and entering in progress on Sampson Road in Rowland at about 9:21 a.m. Friday. They found Rodriguez, who was being held by the homeowner, according to the statement. The homeowner said he saw Rodriguez crawling through a window and used a wood pole to subdue him.

Rodriquez was placed in the county jail under a $484,000 secured bond.

