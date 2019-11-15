Highest card to pick Proctorville mayor

By: T.C. Hunter - Managing editor

LUMBERTON — The winner of the race for a seat on the Proctorville Town Council will be determined by the drawing of cards, and a recount might decide a close race for Maxton mayor.

The Robeson County Board of Elections conducted a canvass of the results from the Nov. 5 municipal elections and it revealed a tie for one of the three Proctorville Town Council seats up for election. The tie was between incumbent council member Virginia Ivey, the only incumbent to file for re-election, and Allen Clybourn, a write-in candidate. Each candidate received nine votes.

The county Elections Board has decided to pick a winner through the drawing of cards, said Tina Bledsoe, interim Elections Board director. Ivey and Clybourn each will pull a card from a new deck, and the holder of the higher card will be declared the winner.

The drawing of lots to determine an election winner is allowed by state law.

The winner of the other two Proctorville council seats were Alphonso McRae, who received 14 votes, and Shawn Hunt, 10 votes. Both were write-in candidates.

The town’s mayoral race was won by write-in candidate Michael Sealy, who received 10 votes. He defeated write-in candidates, Milton Allen, 7 votes; McRae, 2; and Ivey, 1.

The next meeting of the Board of Elections is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The canvass also revealed that the margin of victory in Maxton’s mayoral race is two votes. Paul Davis received 237 votes to 235 for Victor Womack Sr.

Because Maxton lies within Robeson and Scotland counties the race is considered a multi-county contest, Bledsoe said. Therefore, if either candidate wants a recount of the ballots cast he must ask the N.C. State Board of Elections. The deadline to request a recount is noon Tuesday.

The Parkton Board of Commissioners race was heavily influenced by write-in votes. Five seats were up for election. Incumbents Doris Underwood, 59 votes; Robin Hill, 50 votes; and Tony McVickers, 48; won their bids for another two-year term. The other two seats were won by David Register, 46 votes, and Christopher Carlson, 38.

Some candidates in other municipal races did pick up more votes as a result of the canvass, but the results from Nov. 5 remained the same.

