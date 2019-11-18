Church to feed first responders

November 18, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

FAIRMONT — A Fairmont church is inviting local law enforcement officers, firefighters, veterans and other rescue personnel to an Appreciation Breakfast scheduled for Dec. 14.

The Fairpoint Freewill Baptist Men’s Brotherhood will sponsor the event that will take place at 7:30 a.m. at Fairpoint Freewill Baptist Church, located at 1862 Marion Stage Road in Fairmont.

Staff report