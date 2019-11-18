2 blood drives set for this week

November 18, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

CHARLOTTE — Two blood drives have been scheduled for this week in Robeson Count6.

A drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Southeastern Health, located at 300 N. 27th St. in Lumberton. Another is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the University Center Lounge Building 19, located at One University Drive on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“As schedules fill with holiday parties, shopping and fun with friends and family, many blood and platelet donors delay giving,” a statement from the Red Cross reads in part. “Unfortunately, that may lead to delays in treatments for patients relying on blood. Right now, there is a critical need for type O blood donors.”

Anyone who gives blood between Monday and Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Restrictions apply. See amazon.com/gc-legal for more information on the restrictions. More information and details also are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks.

Also, people who donate blood between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30 will receive an exclusive long-sleeved T-shirt while supplies last.

