County faces lawsuit in wrongful convictions in 36-year-old rape, murder

LUMBERTON — A lawsuit regarding a 36-year-old rape and murder caused Monday’s meeting of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners to be carried over to another day.

The meeting was recessed until 11 a.m. Thursday, when the commissioners will meet with their attorneys about a possible settlement of the lawsuit against two county law enforcement officers brought by Henry Lee McCollum and his half-brother Leon Brown, interim County Attorney Gary Locklear said.

Neither the amount of damages sought by the lawsuit nor the amount of a possible settlement were discussed Monday.

The lawsuit, against the late Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Garth Locklear and former Sheriff Kenneth Sealey, involves the conviction of McCollum and Brown in the 1983 rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in Red Springs. The legal action focuses on the investigators and the manner in which they collected evidence and interrogated McCollum and Brown, which resulted in signed confessions.

At the time, Sealey was a Red Springs detective and Locklear was a Sheriff’s Office investigator. A Robeson County jury sentenced Brown and McCollum to be executed after a trial prosecuted by the late District Attorney Joe Freeman Britt. Brown, then 16, became the youngest person on death row.

The convictions were overturned in 2014 in a case that brought nationwide attention to wrongful convictions overturned by DNA evidence. The two men each spent 31 years in prison.

McCollum and Brown already have received $750,000 from North Carolina and $1 million from the town of Red Springs.

In 2014, the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission announced that new DNA testing of a cigarette butt found at the crime scene matched the DNA of the late Roscoe Artis, who was convicted a year after Buie’s death for a similar rape and murder.

On Dec. 2, the county commissioners have a date with a new dog ordinance. After three deaths over a five-year period from dog attacks, the county plans to put in place tougher rules to handle troublesome dogs and their owners.

The proposed ordinance also levies a tax on dogs and cats. Revenue from the tax is to pay for more Animal Control officers.

In other action, the Board of Commissioners reappointed four members to the Health Department board and added one new, but familiar, name.

Robert Revels was appointed to fill the seat for pharmacy professional, Tammara Abernathy-Jones for nursing, Daniel Walters for dentistry, and Larece Hunt will continue to represent the public at large. Mary Ann Masters returns to the board representing optometry professionals.

The commissioners heard the Housing Authority audit as presented by Mat Patterson, of Lumberton accounting firm Patterson and Associates.

The Housing Authority, which manages 290 units in four apartment complexes, earned high marks for management of key financial operations. About 10% of units audited showed errors in tenant income or other paperwork issues. But Patterson, who audits more than 30 public housing authorities, said that is relatively normal.

Engineer Cameron Britt, of Koonce and Noble, was named liaison to the Robeson County Planning Board at a rate of $475 a month.

Vanna Skipper was appointed to the Robeson County Public Library board of directors. She was nominated by Commissioner Tom Taylor.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

