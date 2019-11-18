Suspect in custody in shooting

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robesonian has learned from reliable sources that no one was injured and a person is in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of Texas Steakhouse in North Lumberton on Monday night.

The source said that a hit-and-run began the incident, and when police chased the suspect the person drove into the Texas Steakhouse parking lot and began shooting at police. It is unclear if police returned fire, but the suspect was apprehended.

The Robesonian was told no one was injured.

The newspaper will update this story as information is available, both in the print edition and at robesonian.com.

