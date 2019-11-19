Crime report

November 19, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Doug Gillespie, Tom M Road, Rowland; Maurice Shaw, Mcbridge Road, Red Springs; Pam Wickens, Barber Shop Road, Lumberton; Christopher Lowery, Addie Drive, Rowland; and Preston Hunt, University Road, Pembroke.

The following thefts were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Smith & Barkley Farms, Lovette Road, Lumberton; Kinston Cummings, Cabinet Shop Road, Rowland; Carolyn Locklear, Charlotte Road, Red Springs; Dollar General, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Maurice Shaw, Mcbridge Road, Red Springs; and Sabrina Locklear, Jane Road, Maxton.

James Pusey, an employee of McLean Family Properties at 2171 Gavintown Road, reported Saturday to Lumberton Police Department that someone cut a chain link fence to gain access to the property. Pusey reported that damages to the fence totaled $500.