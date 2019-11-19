Man under $500,000 bond after firing shots at police

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A 30-year-old Lumberton man is charged with multiple crimes after firing a weapon at Lumberton police in an incident Monday in North Lumberton that followed a hit-and-run accident.

According to a statement from Lumberton police, Brian T. Campbell, of 941 U.S. 74 West, is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of assault by pointing a gun, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and driving while impaired.

He was jailed under $500,000 bond.

No one was injured during the 28-minute incident.

According to the statement, at about 6:22 p.m. Lumberton police received a call about a hit-and-run that occurred in the Walmart parking lot at 5070 Fayetteville Road and that the suspect was driving a burgundy SUV. Before officers arrived, another report came in that the hit-and-run suspect had pointed a gun at people in the area of Jackson Court and Fayetteville Road.

Whe police arrived, they found a burgundy, four-door Chevrolet Blazer abandoned in the roadway and were told the suspect was at the Texas Steakhous at 5093 Fayetteville Road. When two police officers arrived at the restaurant, they saw the man near the rear of the restaurant and asked him to “show them his hands,” according to the statement. He refused and ran into a fenced area containing Dumpsters and then fired a weapon at approaching officers.

The suspect then escaped through an open gate and additional officers, including a K-9, arrived. At 6:50 p.m. Campbell was located and taken into custody without further incident.

Lumberton police were aided by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

