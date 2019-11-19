Three local troopers honored for their service

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer

RALEIGH – Three troopers who serve Robeson County were among 48 honored Monday during a State Highway Patrol awards ceremony at the National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh.

Troopers Henry P. Locklear and Cory D. Lowry, who are based in Lumberton, and Trooper Jonathan Hammonds, who is based in Fayetteville, were honored during the ceremony for their service in the community.

“The ceremony was good to be able to get these troopers in Lumberton recognized,” said Sgt. B.R. Long, with N.C. State Highway Patrol in Lumberton. “I would say that Robeson County, the B-7, is one of the hardest working sections in the state.”

Long, who has worked with Locklear and Lowry personally, was at Monday’s ceremony.

He described them as “wonderful individuals” who are “professional” and have the “utmost integrity.”

Locklear was the recipient of the Samaritan Service Award. This award is given to a Highway Patrol member who went beyond the call of duty to help someone.

It was presented to Locklear because of his quick actions that saved the life of a driver involved in a wreck. Locklear was in pursuit of the driver who was speeding on Interstate 95 when the vehicle wrecked. Locklear made sure the driver’s airway was cleared and applied a tourniquet to the driver’s arm to help slow the bleeding, Long said.

During a wreck on Chicken Road in 2018, Lowry pulled a driver from a burning vehicle, which saved the driver’s life, Long said. For that, Lowry received the Valor Award.

“The Highway Patrol Award of Valor is given to a member who has demonstrated outstanding judgment, courage, personal bravery, and a selfless act of heroism involving risk of life to prevent injury, loss of life, or prevent damage to or loss of property,” the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website reads in part.

Hammonds is the recipient of the Meritorious Service award.

“The Highway Patrol Meritorious Service Award is given by the patrol to a member or members who serve the state of North Carolina in an outstanding manner,” according to the website.

Hammonds was a member of the Rapid Response Team that captured the men accused in the murder of Trooper Kevin Conner, Long said.

Conner was shot to death during a traffic stop south of Whiteville on Oct. 17, 2018.

Long said that often the work by N.C. State Highway Patrol Troopers goes unnoticed, and the event gave them the recognition they deserve.

“The members who were recognized went beyond their call of duty to help another person who was in need,” 1st Sgt. Michael Baker, of the N.C. Department of Public Safety, said in a statement.

“This would include assisting in delivering a baby on the roadside, assisting motorists from harm’s way when trapped in a rock slide in the western portion of N.C., to our most honorable award which was given to Trooper Daniel Harrell who was shot twice while attempting to stop a dangerous motorist in Wilson County,” Baker said.

The ceremony began with an invocation provided by State Highway Patrol Chaplain Phillip Bland.

After the invocation, Col. Glenn M. McNeill Jr., state Highway Patrol commander, praised the award recipients for their heroic efforts while ensuring public safety.

“We are here today to recognize and honor those who have far exceeded their call of duty while demonstrating true devotion to service,” McNeill said. “The troopers and civilian support staff recognized today answered a call for assistance and when danger met them head-on, they faced it without ceasing.”

Each recipient was called on stage, where they were recognized and given their award by McNeill.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

