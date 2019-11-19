November 19, 2019 robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Republican Women’s Club will meet on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Adelio’s Restaurant in Lumberton.

Phillip Stephens, chairman of the Robeson County Republican Party, and N.C. Board of Education member, Olivia Oxendine, are scheduled to speak.

The public is invited to attend. The meal, which costs $15, is optional. For questions, call 910-740-5555.

Staff report