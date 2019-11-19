Fairmont bumps water, sewer fees

The South Robeson Rescue Unit presented Fairmont leaders with a plaque to show its appreciation for the town’s continued support of the unit during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners. The South Robeson Rescue Unit presented Fairmont leaders with a plaque to show its appreciation for the town’s continued support of the unit during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners.

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved raising base water and sewer rates by $2 a month, effective in January.

Commissioner Charles Kemp made a motion to table the decision until newly elected Commissioner Heather Seibles takes a seat on the board. The motion was rejected.

“We’re dragging our feet and it’s not good,” Commissioner Felecia McLean-Kesler said.

Commissioner Casandra Gaddy participated in the meeting via telephone.

Town Manager Katrina Tatum said the rate increase is “critical” in applying for federal Hurricane Dorian recovery money.

One need for the increased rates is the cost of repairing the access road to the Fairmont sewer plant.

The town received a $450,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation, but because of compliance requirements and environmental issues, it’s going to cost another $755,000. Tatum said the town is going back to the Community Development Block Grant Recovery program to ask for more money to complete the $1.205 million project.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to get the other $755,000,” Tatum said.

Kemp cast the only no vote, saying the increase will be hard on residents.

“Two dollars will kill some people,” he said.

The monthly base rate for water up to 2,000 gallons will increase from $21.28 to $23.28, and the rate for each 1,000 gallons after that from $2.08 to $3.50. For sewer, the rate for the first 2,000 gallons will rise from $25.42 to $27.42 and for each 1,000 gallons after that from $2.28 to $4.23.

The increases would bring the bill for 5,000 gallons of water to $33.78 and for 5,000 gallons of sewer to $40.12.

In a related action, the commissioners approved designating Tatum the town’s primary agent and Town Clerk Jenny Larson as the secondary agent in communicating with the Federal Emergency Management Agency about claims related to Hurricane Dorian.

The commissioners also agreed to install a streetlight between Pittman and Friendly streets at the request of Fairmont resident Richard Wheeler. Tatum said the town, with the help of Duke Energy, conducted an analysis of the area and recommended placing a light at the location.

The board agreed to use an existing light pole, which will cost $10 to $12 per month, rather than installing a new light pole at a cost of $1,500.

Commissioner J.J. McCree asked for a study of how many lights are in the town.

Tatum said she is working with Duke Energy to account for the town’s streetlights.

“It’s not just that we’re giving lights,” she said. “We’re giving an analysis and we’re crossing all our T’s and dotting all our I’s,” she said.

In other business, Brad Lawson, president of South Robeson Rescue Unit in Fairmont, presented a plaque of appreciation to the town for its continued support of the rescue unit.

“Just wanted to come out tonight and thank you guys for everything y’all have done for us during the year,” he said.

Last year the unit responded to 143 calls and that is up 386 so far this year, he said.

“We’ve been very successful with the support of the town,” Lawson said.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

