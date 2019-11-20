Head-on accident kills 1, seriously injures 3

By: Staff report

RED SPRINGS — One person was killed and three people injured seriously on Tuesday when two SUVs struck head-on near Red Springs.

According to a report by state Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle Covington, a mechanical failure may have caused the deadly accident.

Hazel Jones Davis, 59, of 794 Albert Currie in Shannon, was killed in the accident when she was partially thrown from the 1998 Ford SUV she was driving. Two passengers in her vehicle, Tina Cummings, 47, of 133 McNeil Road in Maxton, and Canden Cummings, 17, of 75 Apple Lane in Maxton, suffered serious injuries, as did the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet SUV, Krystina Briana Jones, 30, of 8135 N.C. 71 North in Red Springs.

The accident happened at 1:50 p.m. just south of the town on N.C. 71.

According to the report, Davis was driving the Ford SUV south and Jones was driving the Chevrolet SUV north when there was a failure of the tire assembly on the Chevrolet, forcing it into the path of the Ford.

After the collision, the Ford left the road to the right, struck a ditch, overturned and came to rest in a field beside the highway. The Chevrolet came to a stop in the highway.

Both of the Cummingses and Jones were properly restrained, but Davis was not. The report said both vehicles were traveling about 55 mph, which was the posted speed limit.

Jones was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Both vehicles were considered destroyed.

