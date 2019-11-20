Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Monday to Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff”s Office:

Jimmy Stone, Southfield Road, Lumberton; Ashley Collins, Red Hill Road, Maxton; Cathy Vaz, Snake Road, Lumberton; Gregory Bartley, Rennert Road, Lumberton; Ashley Locklear, Addie Drive, Rowland; Kimothy Locklear, Willow Drive, St. Pauls; Earl Brown, U.S. 501, Maxton; and Noble Storage, Starlite Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

N and A Gas and Grocery, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; Bruce Huggins, East White Pond Road, Fairmont; Gerald Brooks, O’Quinn Road, Maxton; Herman McIntyre, N.C. 83, Maxton; and Alondra Chavez, Mt. Moriah Church Road, Lumberton.