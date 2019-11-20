County to meet to discuss wrongful termination lawsuit

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — No action is expected to be taken Thursday when the Robeson County Board of Commissioners meets to discuss a wrongful incarceration lawsuit with its attorneys.

The meeting is at 11 a.m. in the board’s chambers in the county administration building on Elm Street in Lumberton. It is a continuation of Monday’s meeting, which was recessed to accommodate discussion of the lawsuit that sprang from two convictions in the 1983 rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in Red Springs.

The commissioners will gather in open session and go immediately into a closed-door meeting, interim County Attorney Gary Locklear said. While behind closed doors, the commissioners will meet via a video link with the attorneys representing the county in the lawsuit in order to discuss the case.

It is possible that someone will make a motion during the open session to discuss an additional issue while in the closed-door session, Locklear said. If the motion is accepted and action is taken while in the closed-door meeting the action will be announced when the commissioners reconvene in open session.

The lawsuit is against the late Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Garth Locklear and former Sheriff Kenneth Sealey. It focuses on the convictions of Henry Lee McCollum and his half-brother Leon Brown, particularly the investigators and the manner in which they collected evidence and interrogated McCollum and Brown, which resulted in signed confessions.

Sealey was a Red Springs detective and Locklear was a Sheriff’s Office investigator at the time of the investigation and convictions. A Robeson County jury sentenced Brown and McCollum to be executed after a trial prosecuted by the late District Attorney Joe Freeman Britt. Brown, then 16, became the youngest person on death row.

The two men each spent 31 years in prison.

The convictions were overturned in 2014 after DNA evidence not available at the time of the trial was introduced in to the case.

In 2014, the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission announced that new DNA testing of a cigarette butt found at the crime scene matched the DNA of the late Roscoe Artis, who was convicted a year after Buie’s death for a similar rape and murder.

McCollum and Brown already have received $750,000 from North Carolina and $1 million from the town of Red Springs.

Because no action is expected in open session, The Robesonian will not live stream the meeting on Facebook.

