Recount on Friday to decide next Maxton mayor

November 20, 2019
By: T.C. Hunter - Managing editor

LUMBERTON — It will take two county boards of elections to determine who won the Maxton mayoral race.

Recounts of the results from the Nov. 5 municipal election will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday in Robeson and Scotland counties. Votes will be counted in Lumberton and Laurinburg because Maxton straddles the Robeson/Scotland line and votes were cast by town residents living in Scotland County.

The race was between town Board of Commissioners member Victor Womack and Paul Davis. The results of Friday’s canvass by the Robeson County Board of Elections revealed Davis won by a vote count of 237-235.

The early results from Nov. 5 had Womack winning 229-197 in Robeson County. This number did not include provisional ballots, or ballots cast by voters whose eligibility had to be confirmed.

Womack asked the State Board of Elections for the recount. The request had to be made of the state board because of the race’s multi-county nature.

“I talked with the people Monday, and they said they would take care of it,” said Womack, who has been a commissioner for 10 years.

The commissioner questions the need for both boards of elections to be involved. He also is concerned because he can’t be at both offices to watch the recount.

“I will be at the recount in Lumberton,” Womack said.

Womack also questions the results from the counting of provisional ballots. Twenty-five such ballots were cast, but only five were declared proper and added to the final vote totals. Four of those ballots went to Davis and one to Womack.

“All of a sudden I’m down by two,” Womack said.

Provisional, absentee and Election Day ballots will be counted Friday, according to Tina Bledsoe, interim director of the Robeson County Board of Elections. The recount will have nothing to do with challenged ballots.

There are 174 eligible Maxton voters living in Scotland County, according to information from the Scotland County Board of Elections. Of those voters, 45 cast ballots in the mayor’s race.

Maxton Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan Jr. said a date for swearing in newly elected officers will be determined after the recount is over. Hennegan said he believes that if Womack is named the winner it will be up to the Robeson County Board of Elections to decide if a special election is needed to fill Womack’s Board of Commissioners seat and to determine when and how that election will take place.

Paul Davis did not provide contact information to The Robesonian when he filed as a mayoral candidate and could not be reached for comment.

The Robeson County Board of Elections is located at 800 N. Walnut St. in Lumberton. The Scotland County elections board office is at 231 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg.

T.C. Hunter - Managing editor
Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

