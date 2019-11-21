St. Pauls man charged in shooting of 2 at Smithfield

By: Staff report
Jaquante Hakeem Williams

TAR HEEL — A 20-year-old St. Pauls man is in custody and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder at a meat-processing plant in Tar Heel.

Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, in a news release Thursday morning, said Jaquante Hakeem Williams went to Smithfield Foods just after midnight and shot Michelle Hernandez and Anthony Ratley. Each was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries; they were reported to be in stable condition this morning.

Williams is accused of going into the administrative building just after midnight. The Sheriff’s Office received a call at 12:14 a.m. advising of an active shooter situation. The plant was evacuated.

Lawmen say a person familiar with Williams contacted him after he left the plant, and he surrendered without incident.

Williams is jailed in Elizabethtown without bail.

