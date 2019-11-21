2 face drug charges in separate cases

November 21, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Chavis
Alford

LUMBERTON — The Sheriff’s Office this week arrested two people, one a teenager, and charged them with a variety of drug crimes in separate cases.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division, Community Impact Team and SWAT members searched a home at 2182 Philadelphius Road in Pembroke on Tuesday and found a quantity of Oxycodone pills, Suboxone strips, cocaine, marijuana and seven firearms, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Lynn Edward Chavis, 50, of Pembroke, is charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II-controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule III-controlled substance, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was jailed under a $100,000 secured bond.

In an unrelated investigation, Gary Alford, 17, of Lumber Bridge, was arrested by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s Patrol Division after a traffic stop on Crenshaw Road in that town for a traffic violation.

When the vehicle came to a complete stop, Alford fled into some woods but was captured soon afterward.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies located a quantity of cocaine and marijuana in Alford’s possession. He was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and resist, delay and obstructing an officer.

He was jailed under at $50,000 secured bond.

Chavis
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_LYNN-EDWARD-CHAVIS-1.jpgChavis

Alford
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_GARY-QUASHAWN-ALFORD-1.jpgAlford

Staff report