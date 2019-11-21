Robeson rejoins federal drug forfeiture assets program

By: Scott Bigelow - Staff writer
LUMBERTON — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and District Attorney Matt Scott made good on their campaign promises to get the county back into the federal drug forfeiture assets program, a development that should mean millions of dollars flowing back into local law enforcement.

Bobby Higdon, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, was in Robeson County on Thursday to deliver the deal. For Robeson County, it is a “second chance” to rejoin the program after being kicked out in 2004 because the Sheriff’s Office was under criminal investigation, which resulted in 22 convictions, including then-Sheriff Glenn Maynor.

“At the time of the investigation, we owed Robeson County $2 million to $3 million,” Higdon said. “We held the money because we did not want money from tainted investigations returned to the county.”

Besides the money, which will be used for training and equipment, Robeson County and federal law enforcement agencies will once again collaborate on investigations and more effectively fight crime.

“This is extremely important to the District Attorney’s office and the citizens of Robeson County,” Scott said. “For one of North Carolina’s poorest counties, you cannot quantify how important the ripple effect this will have for us.”

Wilkins said rejoining the federal asset forfeiture program will be challenging for his department and require considerable training.

“I said in my campaign that training is critically important, and that’s what we have done,” Wilkins said. “We will make this work.”

The process to rejoin the program began with a request from Wilkins and Scott, and a meeting just after they were elected in November 2018 and before they were sworn in, Higdon said.

“Agencies don’t often get a second chance at this program,” Higdon said. “With new leadership in place in Robeson County, we though it could be done.

“The goal is to restore faith in Robeson County law enforcement,” the U.S. attorney said. “This is one of those steps.”

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

