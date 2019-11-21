Crime report

November 21, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Noble Storage, Starlite Drive, Lumberton; Prevatte Home Sales, G & M Drive, Lumberton; Rachel Emanuel, West McDuffie Crossing Road, Lumberton; and John Caldwell, Parnell Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jamestown Market, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; Cynthia Flores, Northfield Road, Lumberton; Laraun Moultrie, Interstate 74 West, Orrum; and Joy Dubois, Shaw Road, St. Pauls.

Lashanta Herring, an employee of Walgreens, located at 3003 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole $123.89 worth of Adderall from the pharmacy.

Miranda Oxendine, an employee at Soap City on North Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a machine and stole $700. Oxendine reported damages to the machine totaled $300.

Timothy Jones, of Twisted Hickory Road in Dublin, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone climbed a fence and stole his Porter-Cable 30-gallon portable air compressor, valued at $600, from a residence on Elm Street in Lumberton.