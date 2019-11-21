Man charged in burglary, assault

By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — A 21-year-old homeless man has been charged with first-degree burglary and assault by strangulation in relation to a Red Springs burglary that occurred on Halloween.

Aaron Maynor was arrested Thursday by Red Springs police officer for his role in the Oct. 31 burglary at 145 Johnson St. in Red Springs during which a television and PlayStation were stolen, according to a statement from police Maj. Kimothy Monroe.

He was charged with order for arrest, failure to appear, first-degree burglary and assault by strangulation, according to Monroe. Maynor was jailed at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond for the failure to appear bond and a $7,500 secured bond for the burglary charge.

“The investigation is still ongoing with more arrests expected,” Monroe said.

