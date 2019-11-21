County pulls acting from tax job title

By: Donnie Douglas - Editor

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Thursday took “acting” off the job title of Tax Administrator Robert Conner in a unanimous vote.

The decision came in a continuation of Monday’s meeting that was held so the commissioners could retreat into closed session to discuss a wrongful incarceration lawsuit against the county. The lawsuit stems from the wrongful convictions of Leon Brown and his half-brother Henry Lee McCollum, who were convicted of the 1983 rape and murder of Sabrina Buie in Red Springs.

They each spent 31 years in prison before the convictions were overturned and the charges were dropped in 2014 when new DNA evidence was presented tying the late Roscoe Artis to the crime. Artis had been imprisoned for a similar rape and murder.

No action was taken in that case.

When the commissioners returned to open session and following a motion by Commissioner David Edge and a second by Commissioner Pauline Campbell, they agreed to pay Conner $89,000 a year as tax administrator. Conner has been with the county 13 years, working most recently as the revaluation manager.

He will manage the office of 34 employees.

He replaces Cindy Lowry, who had been the tax administrator from 2008 to 2018, working under a series of two-year contracts. She resigned at the end of August 2018 when the commissioners decided not to extend her another two years, but only through November of that year.

Kellie Blue, now county manager but the finance director at the time, worked briefly as interim tax administrator, but was replaced by Betsy Cummings in that position. Cummings, the wife of Commissioner Raymond Cummings, applied for the position when it was advertised beginning in February.

The commissioners voted 5-3 in June to hire Conner, doing so after a similar vote in May that was done over because of a problem with the vote. The June vote was to hire Conner as the acting tax administrator with the promise that the acting part would be removed after he got all the necessary certifications. That happened in September.

Donnie Douglas

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

