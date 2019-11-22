Pet of the week

November 22, 2019 robesonian News 0
Teddy is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. He appears to be a chow mix who is about 2 years old and weighs about 60 pounds. He is very friendly and energetic. The adoption fee is $25, cash or check, which includes the rabies vaccination. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200.

